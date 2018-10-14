SPIED: NEW Pics Of The Next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Some INTERESTING Changes...

In recent months we've really gotten to see the all-new Porsche 911 (992).

That's because Porsche hasn't exactly done a great job at keeping it covert.

Probably on purpose, if we're honest.

As I am writing this quick blurb now, I am racking my brain. That's because I am trying to recall if we've even seen pictures of the 992 GT3. I am pretty sure it hasn't been spotted before but, honestly, it doesn't really matter at this point.

That's because the latest shots of the next-gen 911 GT3 are killer. Revealing an updated look, you can spot a slew of changes that will make themselves known on the upcoming GT3. That will include an all-new front clip, potential venting on the front hood a la the 996 and 997 GT2 models, lightweight center lock wheels, a larger big brake kit, a lower OEM stance, a single sweeping integrated LED taillight and the main event, the much larger and peculiar looking rear wing.

If I were a betting man I'd say that is a prototype piece. On another note, does anyone want to hazard a guess how much more power it will gain? 525 horsepower? 550 horsepower? Anyone? Bueller?

To get a better look at the upcoming GT3, see the rest of the pics via the link after the jump.





