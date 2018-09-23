SPIED: NEW Spy Shots Of The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Gives Us A Better Idea What The SLEEKER Cayenne Will Look Like

In the world of luxury sport-utility vehicles, it almost seems as though the Porsche Cayenne has faltered into an also ran. I am just not seeing them as much as I used to.



Now that the Macan's here, why bother?



And then there's the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe that caught everyone's attention. Out with the old and in with the new, I guess. Joining the crew is the all-new Audi Q8.



It seems that Porsche's product planning team must've woken up from its peaceful slumber. That's because the boys and girls from Stuttgart are working on a four-door coupe SUV that follows the X6 and GLE Coupe's lead.



Spied undergoing testing in the mother land, it's clear that the Cayenne Coupe will get a bit sleeker than the traditional model. In these spy shots you'll note the gently sloping roofline. In addition, keen observers will note a "faster" style rear hatch with an integrated roof spoiler and a deployed "whale tail."









Read Article