SPIED + NEWS! THESE Are The BEST Spy Pics Of The All-new Ford Bronco! FIRST Look At Its Roof, Interior And UNDER The Skirt!

Over the past couple of weeks, we've been keeping a close eye on all-things Ford Bronco. Why? Well, more news has been coming to light every several days.



And the latest data dump is a good one. These spy shots are hot.



That's because we're starting to see parts of the vehicle we haven't seen previously. The spy photographer did a really good job showing us all-new details.



This includes the first couple of interior pictures. While one shot shows a largely camouflaged dashboard, at least we can make out the centrally mounted infotainment screen sporting the typical SYNC software. Another snap shows the removable roof and protective cage that will protect occupants in the event of a rollover.



One of my favorite pics actually is a zoomed-in shot of the Bronco's wrap. Clearly, Ford is having a bit of fun with the camo as it spells out B R O N C O and features adventure-themed iconography.



And now for the news.



According to reports, the best Ford dealers were shown the all-new Bronco at a Florida event in Palm Beach. Some details stemming from the get together: The Bronco will be available in two- and four-door variants

Its roof and doors will be removable, with doors able to fit in the trunk

When its doors are removed, a tube frame will remain and that's where the side air bag will be housed

A 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine producing 325 horsepower will be the top spec

A 2.3-liter EcoBoost, four-cylinder motor will be the standard powerplant

There will be a seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission offered

Its standard drivetrain will be rear-wheel drive, 4x4 is optional

A hybrid variant is in the works How's this all sounding to you so far?



