The next generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupe is still in development. No, we are not talking about the Series 2 Gran Coupe front-wheel drive, but the successor to the rear-wheel drive compact of the German firm, which will be presented worldwide in 2021. While the day of its release arrives, its international testing phase continues and Mexico is part of them.



Our friends from Mexico will be happy about this. Viva Mexico!





See more shots at the link...







Read Article