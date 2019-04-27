SPIED On The STREET! McLaren’s All-new GT Nabbed In The City — Is Its Design A Bit Bland?

When it comes to supercars, the top two automakers are Ferrari and McLaren. In my eyes, these are the two companies doing battle right now.



While I know other companies may make faster or more visually appealing products, to me both of these marques are at the intersection of technology, speed, style, comfort, luxury and they deliver an emotional response. While that last bit may sound ridiculous, if you’ve driven one then you know.



Although McLaren has followed up its flagship with the Speedtail and the staggering 720S is here to stay for a bit longer, the Sport Series has been feeling a bit neglected. The 600LT models were the swan song, essentially.



Debuting May 7 will be the 570S/GT successor.



McLaren released some company-issued “spy shots” recently but we’ve got something a bit better. That’s because we’ve got our hands on real spy shots of the upcoming grand tourer on the streets.



Boasting a cleaner design than the current 570GT, it is a rather slick looking vehicle. But, if the render via Autocar is to be believed, it is also a bit bland — reminiscent of the MP4-12C.



That said, we’ll keep you dialed in for May 7. And, to see the FULL collection of spy shots, click “Read Article,” below.







…The as-yet-unnamed model is expected to be powered by McLaren’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with more power than the 562bhp 570GT. Speaking at last month’s Geneva show, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said the car will be “more differentiated” than the 570GT was, with a “more dedicated focus on the characteristics you want in a GT”.



The first customer cars will arrive this autumn with an expected price of around £145,000, after a formal reveal in May. It’s the fourth car to reach production under the Woking brand’s Track25 business plan, out of a total of 18 new models due by 2025…





