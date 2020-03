View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: 2021 Grand Cherokee ?? ???????????? ????????? ______________________________________ ???????????? [3/9/20] Sit back and relax as this is about to get SPICY! The 2021 Grand Cherokee (WL) is going to be MAJOR with everything all new. This WL GC will be the first FCA product outside Alfa Romeo to be underpinned with the Giorgio RWD architecture that was co-developed with Ferrari. The 2021 GC will have things like a much stiffer and lighter chassis with a near 50/50 weight distribution in some trims. This is huge for off roading with a super strong aluminum heavy unibody. ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????? ?? @Allcarnews Spec Sheet: The powertrains are going to shock people too. At first, we will see the 3.6L Pentastar V6 with e-Torque and an optional 5.7L HEMI V8 with e-torque from the RAM 1500. For 2023 model year, the all new Turbocharged e-boost Inline-6 will debut killing off the Pentastar V6. There also will be a 2.0L e-torque turbo 4 on offer with around 270HP and 295 lb-ft of torque. And then the PHEV model will come late 2021. ?? ???????????? ???????????? ??????????? The new GC will get a next generation 4x4 system too with optional QuadraLift air suspension, lower crawl ratios, better approach and departure angles and more capability than ever. Design wise, I can only speak from people who saw it and have described their sight. Expect a more boxy SUV look than currently with the 7 slot grille, narrow LED lights and a taller windshield. Inside is going to be class leading, just like what RAM did with the 1500. Premium materials, new 10.1in Uconnect system, panoramic roof, new woods, leathers and more! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Stay tuned for more updates! ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews -Images by Moparinsiders and more! (Allcarnews does not own the spy shots above)