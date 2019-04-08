SPIED + RUMOR: Ford's Baby Bronco Is Said To Have Gotten A DIFFERENT Name AND New Spy Shots — YOU Dig It?

One vehicle we've been dying to see is the all-new Ford Bronco. We dig trucks here and we think Ford is going to smash this one out of the park.



Especially given that Jeep has lost that "X-factor" with the JL Jeep Wrangler.



That said, not everyone's going to be in market for the Bronco. So, we've also been eagerly awaiting the "baby Bronco." Rumors are now suggesting it will be called the Bronco Adventurer.



What do you think?



Additionally, some spy shots have emerged of the baby Bronco. Are YOU digging it?



Just last year, we got a glimpse of the new baby Ford Bronco thanks to a leaked image taken at a Ford dealer meeting in Las Vegas, which Ford’s legal team promptly forced us to take down. More recently, new spy shots revealed an early prototype of the upcoming off-road-friendly crossover testing on a literal dusty trail. And now, we have some new, specific information with regard to this model’s official name. According to sources familiar with future Ford product plans, who spoke to Ford Authority on the basis of anonymity, the upcoming baby Ford Bronco will be called Bronco Adventurer...



