SPIED: STUD or DUD? 'ELEMENTS' Leak That Land Rover Is Prepping V8 Defender?

Rumors of the rugged 4x4 benefiting from a return to the eight-cylinder format that’s traditionally sought after by enthusiasts in the original have been circulating for some time.



While no changes are visible at the front, a rear view reveals a quad exhaust system – and details suggest suggesting it’s powered by the ‘AJ’ 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

Sources close to the firm have confirmed the project’s existence.

What say you Spies? Will it be the one to have or does the new Defender leave you cold?



