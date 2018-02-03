SPIED: Something YOU Don't See Everyday — Volvo's CEO TEASES All-new S60

When it comes to running a massive automotive company, most chief executive officers stay a bit removed from the public relations bit.

Sure, they'll come out and talk during a press conference or hop on an earnings call. 

But teasing product isn't their thing.

Unless, of course, your Volvo's CEO, Hakan Samuelsson. This week he made a point to post an image of the all-new Volvo S60 during developmental testing. This follows on the company's news to display the all-new V60 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS). 

Will the S60 debut as well? I don't see why not. 






User Comments

Lantz

I know the front will look fine. It's the rear that I'm worried about. Curious to see if taillights end up clunky.

Lantz (View Profile)

Posted on 3/2/2018 6:20:57 PM   

