SPIED: Something YOU Don't See Everyday — Volvo's CEO TEASES All-new S60

When it comes to running a massive automotive company, most chief executive officers stay a bit removed from the public relations bit. Sure, they'll come out and talk during a press conference or hop on an earnings call.



But teasing product isn't their thing.



Unless, of course, your Volvo's CEO, Hakan Samuelsson. This week he made a point to post an image of the all-new Volvo S60 during developmental testing. This follows on the company's news to display the all-new V60 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS).



Will the S60 debut as well? I don't see why not.







Winter testing of new #VolvoS60 in Lofoten Norway.

Passionate product owner Magnus Olsson very satisfied with results. Car will be built in new factory in South Carolina later this year. pic.twitter.com/Htv6cJt7R7 — Håkan Samuelsson (@hakan_samuel) February 28, 2018





