SPIED! Tesla's Elon Musk Takes The Cybertruck Out For A Spin In Malibu

Late last week Tesla's Elon Musk was making headlines for the trial related to his Tweet that described a man as "pedo guy. " Tonight?



He's making waves as he took the Cybertruck out for a spin. Destination? Malibu. More specifically, Nobu.



And he wasn't alone. He had his girlfriend Grimes with him and he exited the notorious SoCal hot spot with Hollywood A-lister, Ed Norton. Musk was happy to show him the all-new electric vehicle.



As you can see below it appears the concept vehicle was being accompanied with some other Tesla employees as they formed a convoy to and from the restaurant.



That said, we're curious: What do YOU think of the Cybertruck NOW that you've seen it among other, normal vehicles?







