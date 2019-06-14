SPIED! The 2020 Ford Explorer Keeps Things WEIRD In Portland — This Is A GOOD Thing

Agent00R submitted on 6/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:27 AM
Although this horse has been beaten to death, it bears repeating.
Ford made headlines for deciding to ditch just about all of its sedan-based models in favor of sport-utility vehicles. Given consumer interest, this appears to be a wise decision. The anchor of Ford's SUV lineup? That would be the Explorer, which has gotten quite long in the tooth. Well, until now.2020 Ford ExplorerAll-new for the 2020 model year, the Explorer is seeing major revisions. From its exterior it may not appear that significant, however, the nip/tuck does make a difference in its appearance. The major changes one will note are on the inside though. That's where Ford has affixed a massive, optional infotainment display as well as fitted a rather pretty looking digital instrument panel display. The IP looks like something you'd get in something much more high end. And Agent 001 was on the scene in Portland to take it all in. While we cannot provide you with driving impressions, we do have carte blanche as it relates to sharing photos of the 2020 Ford Explorer. Check out the pictures below and let us know what you think of the 2020 Explorer.2020 Ford Explorer
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
