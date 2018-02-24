The Porsche 911 is an automotive icon. Whether you feel its design is tired or not, there's one thing that's true about the two-door sports car: It is one of the best ever made.



And because it's been in production for ages, it's been fine tuned more than probably any other car on the market.



For what feels like forever we've been seeing spy pictures roll in of the next-gen 911. Dubbed the 992, it will build upon the 991 of today. That means more power, better fuel efficiency, more evolved styling, more technology and even the breaking of some traditions.



Agent 009 posted an image showing the ass-end of a next-gen 911. While Porsche didn't confirm the photo's authenticity — and why would they — it looks like the real deal to me. That's because it incorporates ALL of the cues from the Macan, all-new Cayenne and all-new Panamera. This is in addition to the interior snaps, which show a heavily inspired interior that's in line with the Cayenne and Panamera as well.



Now Porsche has released an official, full-size image of the next-gen 992 and we want to know: Are you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED with what's on the way?



Evolved chassis The 992 911, which is the eighth generation of the sports car, will be built around an evolved MMB structure with a wider footprint than the current 991-gen range. The photographed test car above (spotted last year) wore wheel arch extensions - evidence of a wider track that will give the 992 improved high-speed stability and better space for rear passengers. The car's length will remain unchanged. Modular design will enable the structure's use for next-generation versions of the Boxster and Cayman, while it could also influence the design and engineering of future Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán models. The updated structure will make more extensive use of high-strength steel and aluminium in order to cut weight...









