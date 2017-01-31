SPIED: The BEST Real-Life Shots Of The 2017 Kia Niro May Have You Smitten For A Hybrid SUV

Agent00R submitted on 1/31/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:40:19 PM
If there's one place I'd never consider going, unless it was for one reason — picking up a BMW 1M — I think it's safe to say that San Antonio would not make the cut.
When I think about it, I've never had one reason to go to San Antonio.That may change, however. That's because Agent 001 is in one of Texas' major cities to drive the all-new ,2017 Kia Niro. One look at his snaps and you may book a ticket to San Antonio faster than you can say "Remember the Alamo." 2017 Kia Niro HybridOne reason why we're interested in the Niro is because it may forecast how the automotive industry is looking to capture minds, hearts and eyes. The Niro is a vehicle that's aiming to do it all while achieving 40+ mpg. Yes, you read that right. 40+!Before this vehicle hits the market though, 001 flew down to Texas to see what this vehicle is all about. For the first time in a long time, 001's pretty excited about this piece of metal. Not only did the Kia team walk him through the variety of all-new changes for the Niro, it also played a video teaser of the company's Super Bowl commercial. Look out for the full banana to appear in its entirety during the third quarter. Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for MORE images of the Niro and the greater San Antonio area. 001 notes if you do make the trip down here you have to book some time at The Emma. You're just going to love the city and the people who live here.2017 Kia Niro Hybrid
