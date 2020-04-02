SPIED! The BEST Spy Shots From January Are HOT Off The Press — Corvette Z06, Mustang Mach 1, S-Class, AMG And MORE!

Winter is well underway, but, here in New York City you'd hardly know that's the case.

That's because we've been having a relatively mild winter.

Hell, yesterday it was 55 degrees!

Across the pond, however, that's not the case. This is good news for auto manufacturer's engineers who are rigorously testing the latest and greatest, next-gen vehicles.

January was a good month for car spotting. In these amazing images from our friends at Auto Motor Und Sport, get your BEST look at the following:

- All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- All-new Mercedes-AMG GLE63
- All-new Ford Mustang Mach 1
- All-new Nissan "Z"
- All-new Ford Bronco
- All-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- All-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

And much, MUCH more!

Click "Read Article" below for the FULL collection of spy shots!


Read Article


User Comments

skytop

Ich kann kein Deutsch verstehen oder lesen. Warum verlinkt AutoSpies auf einen deutschsprachigen Artikel?

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 4:32:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Weil wir speziell über die Bilder sprechen. Und es gibt google translate für diejenigen, die das stück lesen möchten.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:22:12 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The Mach 1 is not there in pictures.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 8:11:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Shots 9-10?

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:20:47 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

On my display all I saw was Corvette

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:43:07 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Checked again 9 and 10 are Corvettes. I'm in the article's link in the Corvette section where the Mustang is mentioned.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:44:55 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Found it

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 9:47:32 PM | | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Sorry about the confusion, Matt!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 10:08:03 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

nah no biggie.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2020 10:48:14 PM | | Votes: 1   

