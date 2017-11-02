SPIED: The Lamborghini Urus Gets Seen In Its PRODUCTION Body For The FIRST Time — Your Verdict?

It's hard to believe that this day has come but it's just telling you where the automotive market is going. Lamborghini's is back to building a sport-utility vehicle.



While the company originally produced the LM002 in the late 1980s and into the early 1990s, it is clear that the Italians are back at it when it comes to building some truly unique for the market. The Urus was shown in concept form years ago, and then management went back and forth on whether or not it would get the green light.



Although we were told it had been given the "go," it's hard to believe it until you see it. Well, Spies, feast your eyes. These are the very first spy shots of the all-new Lamborghini Urus seen in its production skin for the first time.



So, what are YOUR first impressions?





