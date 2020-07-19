SPIED! The MOST UNIQUE Range Rover Factory Color EVER? Your Eyes WON'T Believe It!

The other day we were featuring BMW models in unique colors and today as I was on a daily run I spotted this gem.



Now I'd heard about these colors and seen them in photographs, pics and videos. But until today, I never saw it in real life action in the proper light to show it off best.

What you're looking at is a paint choice NOT a vinyl wrap.

LR offers a number of these special Chroma-flair colors but none as good as this Spectral Blue. As you can see as you move around the car, it changes shades in front of your eyes.

Until now, no other photos or videos have done it justice.

So leave it to US to fix ANOTHER of the world's problems! Enjoy and tell us what you think?
















































