SPIED: The Next-gen Audi RS7 Is SPOTTED — What Do YOU Think It NEEDS To SUCCEED?

The latest spy shots of the upcoming Audi RS7 sure are exciting.

Driving on the world famous Nürburgring, the car looks like it is doing Ring Taxi duty as it appears to be full with passengers.

Perhaps the all-new RS7 will replace the BMW M3 Ring Taxi?

At this point there's no concrete evidence for what the next-gen RS7 will be capable of. We assume it'll make something north of 600 horsepower via a 4.0-liter forced induction V8. Hell, maybe even closer to 650 horsepower.

While it would be cool to see Audi put the R8's V10 motor in the RS7, it seems that ship has sailed and those days are long gone. Now, everyone just wants to exercise as much reasonable power possible out of turbocharged V8s.

This RS7 stands out from the pack given its large diameter wheels, big brake kit, oval-tipped exhaust and honeycomb front grilles.

**To see the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below.




User Comments

skytop

Clearly the Audi RS7 is modeled after the BMW Cross Over design. The sedan is DEAD. Cross over and SUV designs are now what the public is eagerly buying.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 4/26/2019 9:30:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

"The Next-gen Audi RS7 Is SPOTTED — What Do YOU Think It NEEDS To SUCCEED?"

I am not a fan of the A7 Hatchback look.

However, the new Audi A6 is IMO one of the best-looking vehicles out there - its very well-proportioned and is quite a looker.

For the RS7 to succeed, it should really by an RS6.

By the way, market an RS6 Avant here also.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/26/2019 10:33:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

