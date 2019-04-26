SPIED: The Next-gen Audi RS7 Is SPOTTED — What Do YOU Think It NEEDS To SUCCEED?

The latest spy shots of the upcoming Audi RS7 sure are exciting. Driving on the world famous Nürburgring, the car looks like it is doing Ring Taxi duty as it appears to be full with passengers.



Perhaps the all-new RS7 will replace the BMW M3 Ring Taxi?



At this point there's no concrete evidence for what the next-gen RS7 will be capable of. We assume it'll make something north of 600 horsepower via a 4.0-liter forced induction V8. Hell, maybe even closer to 650 horsepower.



While it would be cool to see Audi put the R8's V10 motor in the RS7, it seems that ship has sailed and those days are long gone. Now, everyone just wants to exercise as much reasonable power possible out of turbocharged V8s.



This RS7 stands out from the pack given its large diameter wheels, big brake kit, oval-tipped exhaust and honeycomb front grilles.



**To see the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below.









Read Article