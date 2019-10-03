So, BMW has unveiled the all-new 3-Series. And, guess what, the initial vehicles are arriving in showrooms now.



Depending on who you ask, they're either AWESOME or AWFUL. We'll see how the sales figures turn out, soon enough.



That said, now we wait for the 4-Series as well as the M3 and M4. While some prototypes have been spotted, an all-new collection of spy shots show the M3 coming into its own skin. And, as Agent 009 posted the other day, there's all-new rumors hitting the 'net (e.g., all-wheel drive will become an option on the M3/M4).



Having said that, it got me wondering: In this evolving automotive landscape, what does the M3 NEED to SUCCEED?



It obviously needs to be as fast as possible, a competitive price and a driving experience like no other. But when it comes to the competition in form of the Audi RS5 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG C63 S, we want to know: What do YOU need in order to write that check?







...Engineers are busy testing the new G80-era M3 in the chills of Scandnavia, where our spy photographers caught this brace of spyshots above. Prototypes are still heavily disguised, but telltale signs include the trademark quad exhaust pipes, big alloy wheels and clearly beefed-up brakes. Note also the subtle bootlid lip spoiler, designed to push the rear axle into the tarmac at higher speeds...



...The extra power was a given. What was less clear was how many wheels the new M3 would put it through. The answer: either two or four. Base versions of the new M3 will be purely rear-wheel drive, while pricier M xDrive all-wheel-drive variants will include the same 2wd toggle mode as the M5...



