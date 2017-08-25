SPIED: The Next-gen BMW X4 M40d Gets FULLY EXPOSED WAY Ahead Of Its Primetime Debut

In recent weeks a friend of AutoSpies, Palbay, has been snapping some excellent shots of BMW's latest creation. While the all-new X3 has been shown, the X4 and X3/4M models have yet to see the light of day.



Well, now we can change the count from 1/4 to 2/4.



That's because Palbay nabbed the X4 M Performance variant. I can't quite read the badging on the rear hatch but I am going to guess it's the M40i — EDIT: I zoomed in on the picture and it appears to be a "d."



I don't know where he snapped them and, frankly, I don't care. These may go down as one of the biggest unintended reveals of the year.



So, what do YOU think?



I suggest you give Palbay a follow on Instagram. He always has good pictures of interesting autos.



**It seems there is a bug with the embed code, see the FULLY EXPOSED X4 M40d spy shots HERE!





Don't rub your eyes....Your looking at the completely revealed #BMW #G02 #X4 #RevealedBeforeItsRevealed Bonus Points...Got different colors....Stay tuned..#bmwg02x4 #bmwx4 #bimmergram #bmwgram #instacars #picoftheday #photooftheday #palbay #palbayspyshots A post shared by @palbay on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:05am PDT



