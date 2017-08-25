SPIED: The Next-gen BMW X4 M40d Gets FULLY EXPOSED WAY Ahead Of Its Primetime Debut

Agent00R submitted on 8/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:24:06 PM

2 user comments | Views : 486 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In recent weeks a friend of AutoSpies, Palbay, has been snapping some excellent shots of BMW's latest creation.

While the all-new X3 has been shown, the X4 and X3/4M models have yet to see the light of day.

Well, now we can change the count from 1/4 to 2/4.

That's because Palbay nabbed the X4 M Performance variant. I can't quite read the badging on the rear hatch but I am going to guess it's the M40i — EDIT: I zoomed in on the picture and it appears to be a "d." 

I don't know where he snapped them and, frankly, I don't care. These may go down as one of the biggest unintended reveals of the year. 

So, what do YOU think?

I suggest you give Palbay a follow on Instagram. He always has good pictures of interesting autos.

**It seems there is a bug with the embed code, see the FULLY EXPOSED X4 M40d spy shots HERE!




Read Article


SPIED: The Next-gen BMW X4 M40d Gets FULLY EXPOSED WAY Ahead Of Its Primetime Debut

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The tail has a Mercedes vibe.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2017 12:37:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Very much so!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2017 12:38:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]