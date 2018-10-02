For the past six to 12 months we've been keeping a close eye on the development of the next-gen BMW X5. While the current-gen model was more of an evolution from the second-gen X5, we're expecting the fourth-gen vehicle to step up its game, big time.



According to reports, it will take lessons learned from the BMW 7-Series' construction. That means a mixture of carbon fiber, aluminum and steel, which will yield a lighter vehicle, overall. Considering how well the 7'er drives, consider this good news.



In addition, we're happy to report this sighting of the all-new X5M is quite early. To me that means there's a good chance the X5M will launch in synch with the standard model.



The folks at Autocar are reporting it will benefit from the same engine as the new M5, which translates to about 600 horsepower. Although no word is mentioned about its gearbox, I think it's safe to assume it too will benefit from the M5's eight-speed, torque converter autobox.



Take a peek at the all-new X5M via the link below, which has the full collection of spy shots.





...Just this week our spy photographers laid eyes on a new X5 M prototype that's been caught wearing production bodywork, providing a glimpse of what's to come from the most potent model. Beneath its nose is a heavily tweaked version of the current M SUV's twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, and is likely to produce the same 592bhp as the latest M5 super saloon.

That'd give it 25bhp more than the current X5 M and 30bhp more than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, ensuring the next X5 M becomes one of the market's most focused performance SUVs. The battle will heat up further when the next-generation Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, another of the X5 M's archrivals, reaches our roads at the start of next year with 603bhp from its new 'hot-vee' V8 motor...



Read Article