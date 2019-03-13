SPIED! The Very FIRST Kia Tellurides ARRIVE In Showrooms — So, What Do YOU Think?

Agent00R submitted on 3/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:52:07 PM
One vehicle we're pretty hot on is the all-new Kia Telluride.
Why, you ask?Well, it's priced right, is handsome and has plenty of space. It's the right product at the right time. What's there not to like?All-new Kia TellurideAgent 001 decided to drop in at his local Kia dealer today and check it out in the flesh. It's one thing to see it up and on a stand under harsh lighting, and it's a completely different ball game when it is on the street. He even took it for a short spin. While it may not have the best driving dynamics, from the sound of it, 001 is pretty compelled by the look and packaging, overall. Turns out he's not the only one. The 24 SX trim level Tellurides that arrived in SoCal all sold out in four days.So, we've got to ask now that we're dialing you into the real-life shots of it on the street: What do YOU think? Are you feeling the Telluride? All-new Kia Telluride
