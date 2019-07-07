SPIED + VIDEO: All-new C8 Corvette Nabbed Doing SHAKEDOWN Testing At The Nürburgring — Is It Us Or Does This Car Look FAST?

Agent00R submitted on 7/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:41 AM

0 user comments | Views : 456 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We're nearing closer to the all-new Chevrolet Corvette's July 18 launch.

But before the leaks start happening, we'd like to show you something a bit more telling.

That would be the latest spy video shot at the world famous Nürburgring.

Seen doing some last minute shakedown testing, it's very clear that the all-new Stingray is being pushed. And, being pushed hard. It is MOVING through the corners.

While it's not the first time we're hearing the Corvette's upcoming V8, you get a good listen of it at full chat. All I can think is, boy, this car will be something in Z06 and ZR1 trim.

What say you, Spies?



Today I recorded the new 2020 Corvette C8 at the Nurburgring. Chevrolet took four camoflaged Corvette's C8 to the Nurburgring and drove them around. I tried to record the laptimes but sadly enough the Corvettes were not driving constantly and it seems that they had to adjust (Or cool down?) every time after a round on the Nurburgring so know that these are not official laptimes and they currently didnt even try to go for a lap record. Just some fun time figures. Enjoy the video.




SPIED + VIDEO: All-new C8 Corvette Nabbed Doing SHAKEDOWN Testing At The Nürburgring — Is It Us Or Does This Car Look FAST?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]