SPIED + VIDEO: All-new Tesla Roadster Captured Doing R&D Testing — Does THIS Look Like 0-60 In 1.9 Seconds To YOU?

Probably one of the biggest news stories in 2017 was the reveal of the all-new Tesla Roadster.

Seen for the first time during the showing of Tesla’s all-new tractor trailer, it was one of those “just one more thing,” moments. 

 

People were completely captivated. It was the talk of the automotive world for a solid week. 

 

According to Elon Musk, Tesla is targeting a super high-performance benchmark for the all-new Roadster. But, as we’ve become quite accustomed to, you can’t exactly take his word. What is clear as day, however, is that Musk is trying to kill the exotic car market with his second-gen Roadster. 

 

And if the vehicle can hit zero to 60 in 1.9 seconds and nail 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, he may just accomplish his goal. 

 

Seen in an all-new spy video, the Roadster is captured at Tesla’s Fremont factory. Doing a launch, we see the car streak across the screen. 

 

We’re just a wee bit curious though: Does this look like zero to 60 in under two seconds to you? Obviously it’s a running prototype but we wanted to get your thoughts, Spies.

 







User Comments

runninglogan1

Looks PDQ.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 1:16:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

At some point - this race to get to 0-60 in under a second will need to be addressed. There is no public road where this is currently "SAFE" to do. But if a car comes along that can do it - idiots driving them will show off on city streets!

THe problem remains - as cars become more computer controlled - eventually the politicians will discover that they can actually control the cars NOT TO BE ABLE to do those things there. So - it is LIKELY that speed limits will be enforced over the air and you simply will be unable to to that.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 6:53:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

