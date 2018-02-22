SPIED + VIDEO: All-new Tesla Roadster Captured Doing R&D Testing — Does THIS Look Like 0-60 In 1.9 Seconds To YOU?

Probably one of the biggest news stories in 2017 was the reveal of the all-new Tesla Roadster. Seen for the first time during the showing of Tesla’s all-new tractor trailer, it was one of those “just one more thing,” moments.

People were completely captivated. It was the talk of the automotive world for a solid week.

According to Elon Musk, Tesla is targeting a super high-performance benchmark for the all-new Roadster. But, as we’ve become quite accustomed to, you can’t exactly take his word. What is clear as day, however, is that Musk is trying to kill the exotic car market with his second-gen Roadster.

And if the vehicle can hit zero to 60 in 1.9 seconds and nail 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, he may just accomplish his goal.

Seen in an all-new spy video, the Roadster is captured at Tesla’s Fremont factory. Doing a launch, we see the car streak across the screen.

We’re just a wee bit curious though: Does this look like zero to 60 in under two seconds to you? Obviously it’s a running prototype but we wanted to get your thoughts, Spies.