SPIED + VIDEO: Am I Missing Something Or Does The All-new Mercedes-Benz CLS Have Some Really WEIRD Angles?

Spies, I feel really amiss.

This is not normal.

Let me explain.

When Agent 001 attended the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS), he snapped a great collection of shots of the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Given that it's all new, he went over the car top to bottom to try and provide us with the most accurate representation of the vehicle.

Since then though there's been some images and some videos of the all-new CLS on the road and in the flesh. And I have to say, I am starting to turn on this vehicle's design. 

There are some really peculiar issues with the proportions, especially its rear overhang, that have me saying "I am not so sure about this."

The latest clip comes to us from Germany where a CLS350 Edition 1 was spotted. It appears to be equipped with small diameter wheels — winter setup (?) — and we get a great look at the Edition 1's interior. It will be black with a natural finish dark wood trim and a contrasting red stitch. I am sure people will dig the diamond-patterned stitchwort on the seating. 

What say you, Spies? Does this design have some peculiarities or is it just my eyes?


Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 (2018). (CLS 350 d 4MATIC ?) Nächstes Jahr beim Händler (in Deutschland). Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 (2018).(CLS 350 d 4MATIC ?) Next year at the dealer (in Germany).



The Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

2017 Los Angeles Auto Show



























































 
 



User Comments

MDarringer

@00R If you dislike the rear overhang, I'm assuming you despised the Maybach coupe and convertible concepts that previewed this styling direction?

I for one HATED those concepts but to me the extra length at the back here makes this by far the best looking CLS by a wide margin. The first was hideous. The second was a duller version of hideous. This rectifies the issues for me.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2018 4:59:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TheSteve

The gray/black car's rear overhang looks longer than the white one's, but that could be due to camera angle vs actual length. I agree that the gray car's rear overhang looks too long for my taste, but it's a minor gripe as opposed to something that instantly jumps out as a huge misstep.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2018 5:48:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

The proportions do look a bit "off" at some angles. While Mercedes tried to capture the sleek greenhouse of the first generation car, it made the midsection appear thicker and longer, not much different than the 6 Series GC. The CLS midsection looks even thicker b/c the greenhouse drops off at a greater angle than the GC. I still think it looks fine and better than any previous CLS, but I do think Mercedes maybe attempted to create exterior visual differentiation from the upcoming 4-door AMG GT.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2018 5:52:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

As Mercedes' designs go, this one is pretty good. I like all MB's front 3/4's views but I think the S-E-C sedans trunks are 'droopy' and too short (like a 1997 melted soap bar Ford Taurus). I intensely DISLIKE the rear boot and rear treatments of ALL the Mercedes' coupes (S/E/C-coupe two doors and especially the GLE 4-door SUV Coupe) - to me the coupe rears are way too simple and unresolved.

This CLS is quite good in my opinion, compared to the other rear-ends of Mercedes products

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2018 11:02:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Runamukk

Easy to critique but at the end of the day it's still one of the nicest designed car from one of the most prestigious marques on earth. It will be the car to be seen on this side of exotics.

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2018 11:18:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Runamukk

*cars

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 1/1/2018 11:19:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

