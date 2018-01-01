SPIED + VIDEO: Am I Missing Something Or Does The All-new Mercedes-Benz CLS Have Some Really WEIRD Angles?

Spies, I feel really amiss. This is not normal.



Let me explain.



When Agent 001 attended the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS), he snapped a great collection of shots of the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Given that it's all new, he went over the car top to bottom to try and provide us with the most accurate representation of the vehicle.



Since then though there's been some images and some videos of the all-new CLS on the road and in the flesh. And I have to say, I am starting to turn on this vehicle's design.



There are some really peculiar issues with the proportions, especially its rear overhang, that have me saying "I am not so sure about this."



The latest clip comes to us from Germany where a CLS350 Edition 1 was spotted. It appears to be equipped with small diameter wheels — winter setup (?) — and we get a great look at the Edition 1's interior. It will be black with a natural finish dark wood trim and a contrasting red stitch. I am sure people will dig the diamond-patterned stitchwort on the seating.



What say you, Spies? Does this design have some peculiarities or is it just my eyes?





Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 (2018). (CLS 350 d 4MATIC ?) Nächstes Jahr beim Händler (in Deutschland). Mercedes-Benz CLS 350 (2018).(CLS 350 d 4MATIC ?) Next year at the dealer (in Germany).







