SPIED + VIDEO: FIRST Look At BMW's All-new 8-Series CONVERTIBLE

It's sort of hard to believe but BMW has already rolled out yet another prototype of the all-new BMW 8-Series. To me this is sort of baffling considering the company has trotted out the standard 8-Series coupe as well as the next-gen M8.



Usually there's more of a gap between when these cars roll out but perhaps BMW wants to keep its launches tighter.



Seen for the first time, this our first look at the 8-Series convertible. Clearly, BMW is going for broke as it attempts to better target the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which expanded its sedan portfolio into the coupe and convertible market in recent years.



Any 7-series powertrain likely can fit in the 8-series’ engine bay, but we doubt BMW would include some of the 7’s more pedestrian offerings such as the 740e plug-in hybrid four-cylinder/electric combo or Europe’s diesels and four-cylinder 730i. In keeping with the two-door 8’s sportier vibe, the 740i’s powerful twin-turbocharged inline-six and the 750i’s twin-turbocharged V-8 are almost a given, while the 7’s available twin-turbocharged V-12 would make for an excellent range topper (and a nice foil to Benz’s S65 AMG coupe and cabriolet). BMW’s original 8-series offered a V-12 with a manual transmission, but the modern 8 will be automatic only, with every iteration using a ZF eight-speed. Rear-wheel drive will be the standard configuration, and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive setup will be optional or possibly standard on higher-output models.



