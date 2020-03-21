SPIED + VIDEO: IF The Next-gen BMW M3 Looks AWFUL But Drives AWESOME, Would YOU Consider One?

In the latest spy footage, the next-gen BMW M3 is making a helluva impression. At least, for me it is.



Caught lapping the world famous Nürburgring, the G80 BMW M3 has been eagerly anticipated. Although, I've got to be honest, the latest reactions to the all-new M3's face have been pretty bad.



To put it simply, it looks AWFUL.



It's a brutal approach to BMW's legendary kidney front grille. And the front clip has some awfully confusing lines in it. It looks like an Alfa Romeo and BMW mated and something went horribly wrong.



That said, this extensive clip of spy footage shows the all-new M3 undergoing shakedown testing. And while I do not like the vehicle's front end from what I've seen, I am REALLY liking its performance on camera.



As it zips around the Green Hell, the M3 looks super composed and, frankly, its six-cylinder sounds fantastic.



So, I've got to wonder: IF the next-gen M3 looks AWFUL but drives AWESOME, would you consider one? Or, are its looks that bad that you're abandoning this sinking ship?







During the Industry Pool at the Nürburgring I have filmed the 2021 BMW M3 G80 testing on track.



The BMW M3 has been the pinnacle of sports cars for a generation. While the venerable German sports car has grown – don’t we all as we age? – the world takes notice when a new generation is about to debut. However, currently, BMW doesn’t offer the M3, discontinuing it after the 2018 model year, a victim of new WLTP emissions regulations. The M4 is still around, and both are set to get replacements soon. According to a new report from Car and Driver, the next-generation BMW M3 and M4 will debut next year as 2021 models.



<br>



