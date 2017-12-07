SPIED + VIDEO: LARGE And In CHARGE, The BMW X7 Tackles The 'Ring

Who said that the Germans don't have a sense of humor?



After seeing the latest spy clip coming from the world famous Nürburgring, we're pretty confident that you'll find some comedy in this post this morning. That's because the engineering/R&D team from the Bavarian automaker was spotted taking the all-new X7 around the track.



While we certainly understand that BMW is a marque all about delivering a performance-oriented driving experience, we're also pretty confident a seven-seat sport-utility vehicle does not need to drive like a two-door auto. And if you're expecting that you're setting yourself up for some mismatch expectations.



Having said that, the BMW team is doing what it has to do to deliver a differentiated product in a rather crowded marketplace. Just think: BMW is chasing after the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Land Rover Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade and others. I am not sure there's necessarily a right or wrong approach as every manufacturer slices their product a different way.



Check out the all-new BMW X7 undergoing testing, below.





This video features the 2018 BMW X7



The X7’s engine lineup is expected to closely mirror that of the 7-series sedan, with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making about 320 horsepower serving as the entry-level engine in the X7 40i and a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 with about 445 horsepower to top off the range in the X7 50i. Diesel and gasoline-electric hybrid models also are expected, while a V-12 model theoretically would be easy to produce for markets like Russia (okay, the United States, too). If an Alpina-tuned X7 becomes a thing, however, we don’t anticipate it will reach our shores.









