When it comes to Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, one place I do not expect to really see them undergoing testing is at the world-famous Nürburgring.

I get it for a vehicle like the Veloster N but the all-new Genesis G80, not so much.

That said, it has become standard practice across pretty much any automaker touting performance as a differentiator. So, we can't blame them.

If the GV80 can spend time on the 'Ring, its sedan siblings better as well.

Sporting minimal camouflage and no heavy cladding, the all-new G80 was nabbed undergoing some developmental testing. Clearly, the brand is committed to its very aggressive front grille that's now home on the G90 and GV80. I guess the G70 is next?

From what I can tell, it seems clear this will be a more luxury-oriented vehicle. The upcoming G80 plows through turns when pushed and has a bit of lean. Also, it is pretty much silent as it works its way from corner to corner. So, don't expect a thrilling soundtrack either. Unless, of course, it's piped in via the sound system.

Check out the clip below for more context.





SPIED + VIDEO: NEW Footage Captures The Genesis G80 Working Its Way Around The Nüburgring — You Dig?

