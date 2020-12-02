SPIED + VIDEO: NEW Spy Footage Shows All-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Features + The TWO Supercars GM's Benchmarking

And the fun surrounding the next-gen Chevrolet Corvette Z06 continues!



We've been keeping a close eye on developments related to the all-new C8. Why? That's because we have extremely high hopes for this all-new Corvette.



Clearly, General Motors is swinging for the fences. And we love when automakers go BIG.



To be straightforward, the standard C8 doesn't do much for me. I am far more intrigued by the Z06. The flat plane crank V8's sound, the more aggressive design and, of course, what we expect to be a more engaging driving experience are all positives.



Good news. We're starting to see just a bit more. In this clip put together by Miracle Whips they do a bit of an analysis of all-new spy footage. In this clip you can see the flared fenders, due to a wider track, coming into the picture. As expected, there's other small details with the tire size and diffuser design.



Last, but not least, are two other interesting findings with the upcoming Z06. GM is benchmarking both the Ferrari 458 Italia as well as the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. It's pretty hard to argue against the steering rack and handling characteristics of a 458. If you've driven one, you know. Additionally, the explosive performance of the GT2 RS is currently what has supercar buyers' hair on fire. There's just one catch: GT2 RS buyers haven't been too smitten with their purchases. In fact, we've been hearing chatter from owners that they're selling the cars quick because they're just not fun enough to drive. Hopefully the Corvette engineers take note.



Check out the clip below for the latest footage of the next-gen Z06 in action!







