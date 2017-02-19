As always, Porsche is at it again.



What I find truly amazing about this manufacturer is how much they test their products before releasing it. And then there's how thorough the company is with its testing protocol. The all-new, next-gen 992 is expected to appear in 2019 but the automaker has been testing it already for quite some time!



The latest spy info comes to us from a wintry Europe where the all-new 992 was caught on camera for the first time with some exceptional microphones. This means we get to hear the 992 for the first time.



Expected to improve upon the current-gen 991.2's forced induction flat six, we're interested to see what Porsche has up its sleeve in terms of a power bump and increase in efficiency. Also, we expect that Porsche will update its dual-clutch, proprietary PDK gearbox. While it's been exceptional to date, we're thinking it may add gears or continue to make it shift even faster.



That said, have a listen to the 992 and let us know what you think. While these may not be wide open throttle pulls, it at least will give you an idea of how the vehicle is sounding at this very early stage of development.











