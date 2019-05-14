SPIED + VIDEO: Porsche's Next-gen GT3 Caught Making Moves Around The Nürburgring

Although the Porsche 911 is a tasty morsel, particularly in Carrera 2S form, I must admit I typically want something a bit more exclusive and something a bit MORE. That's why God decided to build 911 GT variants.



While we have no idea what Porsche is thinking of bestowing upon us with the 992 generation, it's clear one is definitely on the way. That would be the GT3.



I have seen the vehicle testing numerous times over the past handful of months but I do not recall seeing and hearing it in video. Well, until now, that is.



In this clip you'll see the next-gen GT3 working its way around the Nürburgring. And, it's moving at speed. Rumor has it the latest GT3 will appear at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).







The new Porsche 911 uses a blown flat-six, but it looks like the GT models – apart from the GT2 and GT2 RS – will remain naturally-aspirated for now. Our sources have been reassuring us that the GT3 won't be turbo'd, and the new video above seems to confirm that. Uploaded by Carspotter Jeroen, the video shows a GT3 mule testing at the 'Ring, and its exhaust note sounds has that characteristic, pure GT3 sound. No turbos here, for the moment at least. The smart money's on the GT3 using the same, slightly updated 4.0-litre engine that's already in the back of the recently shown 991.2 Speedster...

