Generation-to-generation, the BMW X5 hasn't changed particularly much. On the outside or on the inside.



But what I can tell you is that it is getting better with each iteration. Having driven the latest X5 with the V8, it is a very capable vehicle. But when you start adding it up and you're looking at $85-90,000 for a V8 X5, you start scratching your head.



One vehicle remains on my wish list though. That would be the X5M.



It's tremendous fun, sounds great, has plenty of space and it churns through the white stuff. I adore it.



So with the third-generation X5M on the way, I am happy to show you some of the latest video coming to you straight from Germany. Nabbed near the Nürburgring at the popular gas station where everyone fills up, this X5M is essentially caught with its pants down.



Sure, the exterior is covered extensively with camouflage but the interior is quite exposed. Check out the seats lifted from the M5 but have some extra embellishing to fall in line with the latest X3M and M8.



As it pulls away it clearly is using different tuning from the M5, which has a burly V8 sound. This sounds more, dare I say, exotic. This is in line with the V8s previously used in the first- and second-generation X5Ms.





