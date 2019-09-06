SPIED + VIDEO: The Next-gen BMW M3 Is SEEN and HEARD In Its Latest Clip — Is THIS Promising?

When it comes to all-new M cars, there's nothing more anticipated than the likes of an M3 — and now M4. As the 3-Series — and now 4-Series — have been the long-lasting industry benchmarks, the M variants are the object of affection for many.



Although with electric vehicle love on the rise and increased competition, it's not always a lock for BMW's high-performance models anymore.



Because of this, BMW has to up the ante with each and every generation. We're not quite sure that's going to happen this time around. That's because the M3/M4 are expected to do two big things:



First, it's rumored to be ditching the manual gearbox.



Second, it's expected to gain all-wheel drive.



For M purists, this is a nightmare. There is a silver lining, however. According to reports, BMW may offer a stripped-down, "pure" variant of the next-gen M3/M4. That would provide a rear-wheel drive setup, manual gearbox and potentially a diet.



Until a reveal though, we're going to have to sit tight. The latest news about the upcoming M3 is this spy clip. From what I can remember, this is the first time we're hearing the next-gen M3. Obviously, it's powered by a six-cylinder powerplant. Rumors are pinpointing the base variant to have around 475 horsepower and over 500 for Competition models.



So, what do YOU think? Is this starting to sound promising?





