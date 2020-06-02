SPIED + VIDEO: Which MYSTERY C8 Chevrolet Corvettes Were Caught On Camera In The Cover Of Darkness?

As I reported only days ago, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette's party is just starting. Production has commenced and they'll be arriving at dealers around the end of February.



But there's more to come.



We know this because C8s have been getting spied internationally. Most are quite heavily camouflaged. As of now it seems a Z06 has been spotted numerous times abroad. One was also caught on video in the States. In addition, there's also been a C8 with electrical components commonly seen on hybrid and electric vehicles.



The latest, thanks to the folks over at Corvette Blogger — who had a user submission — features not one but two C8s on a trailer. Traveling in New Mexico late last week, a business traveler spotted these camouflaged vehicles being transported.



Corvette Blogger is reporting these are Z06 mules but I can't make out enough detail to corroborate that or deny it. So, I've got to ask, Spies: Which MYSTERY C8 Corvette do YOU think this is?







I was in Albuquerque, NM on business last Thursday night (30 Jan) and jumped on I-25 South on the North side of town. As I merged, I saw this car hauler with two C8 test mules on board; the front one has the Z51 wing. Not sure what they are as it was dark but curious they’re still wrapped in the “pre-reveal” camo. I was only able to stay with them a few miles before they exited onto I-40 West, headed most likely to Arizona…I seem to remember GM having a test facility out there.

