SPIED! WHICH Would YOU Rather? A FOUR-door Or TWO-door Ford Bronco?

Another set of spy shots have been snapped. This time coming from the team at Road & Track. While we've been quite eager about the all-new Ford Bronco, the suspense is starting to become unbearable!



We want to see this baby in the flesh already.



This time the all-new snaps specifically showcase a two-door version of the all-new Bronco. True to the original, this rough and tumble truck is what certainly looks the best. But, in this all-new age, we're not sure it'll be the volume product some are hoping for.



Just look at Jeep Wrangler. The four-door Unlimited variant is vastly outselling the two-door version.



So, we've got to ask: WHICH would YOU rather? A TWO-door or FOUR-door Ford Bronco?



