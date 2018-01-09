SPIED: What's Bugatti HIDING Under The Sheet? Is This A 4-DOOR Chiron? Or, Is It Something Else...

If you're a car freak and you're always on the look out, there's a chance that at some point, you'll have your 15 seconds of fame. It's just that easy these days when you're always equipped with a camera and the internet has unlocked doors across the globe.



Take, for example, what happened this week with a Spy, Marco, who had been keeping his eyes peeled on Twitter.



Apparently someone posted an image to their Twitter account. It was snapped outside of Bugatti's design studio in Wolfsburg, Germany. While the identity of whoever posted the image remains unknown, it's clear that there's something special lurking beneath that sheet.



Our friends at Carscoops have suggested its a four-door Bugatti. Frankly, I can't tell. It's a very bold claim but the more I look at the image, the less I am convinced. At a quick glimpse, it may appear to be a long and lean four-door sedan but the more I look at the proportions, it seems like it its just a Chiron.



Then again: What if this is a Bugatti concept or prototype that's powered by batteries? Surely then it could get away with that super small front end and not require a bulky ass end for a motor, right?



What say you, Spies? What do you make of this peculiar Bugatti?





There doesn't look to be enough space underneath the front bonnet for a W16, or maybe a V8 even. My guess would be that the car is all-electric, whether just a concept, a commissioned one-off or a production car.







