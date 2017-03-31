SPIED: Ying + Yang — The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 And GLC63 Coupe Appear Together During Testing

If you're a fan of the bash brothers, you'll like this collection of snaps. That's because the automotive equivalent were photographed together undergoing end of season winter testing.



That would be the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and its sibling, the GLC 63 Coupe.



While the three-pointed star has been more than happy to roll out the red carpet for the GLC 43 in standard and coupe form, the 63s have yet to debut. We're pretty sure that won't be for much longer.



I think the real question is whether or not these will appear in the Big Apple for the first time, or if we'll have to wait until the fall for their primetime debut.



We're expecting about 500 horsepower under the hood, an upgraded and adjustable suspension, and the rest of the typical AMG-spec goodies. That means interior upgrades in form of a better steering wheel plus more aggressive seating to hold you in place. Oh, and a crackling exhaust. Can't forget that one!



