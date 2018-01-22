SPIED on the STREET? Is A Tesla Exec Driving An EXTRA Special Model 3? Is It What We THINK It Could Be?

Spotted by a friend of AutoSpies, Fred Khaz, this weekend was a Tesla slightly different than the others.



Tesla's Chief Designer was snapped driving around SoCal in a red Model 3. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given his role at the automaker.



What does make it newsworthy, however, are the modifications to his particular Model 3. This includes a bigger wheel/tire package, what appears to be upgraded brakes featuring red calipers and Tesla spelt out across the rear hatch a la Porsche.



This follows on a spy video taken at the Tesla test track where a suspected performance Model 3 does a launch, coincidentally, right in front of the camera. It looks faster than the claimed zero to 60 time of 5.1 seconds for the long-range Model 3 currently available.



What say you, Spies? Are we getting an early peek at the new performance-oriented Model 3?





