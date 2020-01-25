SPIED on the STREET! Jay Leno And Tesla's Elon Musk Are CAUGHT RED HANDED In The All-new CyberTruck

Imagine this past Sunday you're enjoying a nice, sunny day.
You're going about your errands and then, suddenly, you see something big and blocky commanding a presence.
In one woman's case, that would be the Tesla CyberTruck prototype. And, that happened to her this past Sunday while she was driving in Hawthorne. Considering it's home to Tesla's design center and SpaceX, I don't suspect it's too out of the ordinary to see some interesting Teslas. But the CyberTruck is a bit different.
Mostly because it's a running concept vehicle.
If that wasn't enough, it turns out there's a bit more to the story. That's because Elon Musk was riding shotgun and, according to the lady filming, Jay Leno was behind the wheel driving. Perhaps an episode of Jay Leno's Garage was being filmed?
We'll have to stay tuned to see if and when that clip debuts.
See the clip below.
NOTE: Language used is NSFW!