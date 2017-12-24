SPIED on the STREET! Pre-production Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spotted

The Spies are out there.
Spotted working its way down the freeway in Bowling Green was the all-new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that the company's Corvette factory is located right there in Kentucky.
Caught in a dark blue — my favorite color, though I don't know if it really works for this vehicle — the ZR1 was equipped with the "high wing," and if I am not mistaken this is the first time we're seeing it applied to the Convertible model.
It looks a bit ridiculous, no? It definitely works on the coupe, however.
What do you make of the latest ZR1 clip, Spies?
