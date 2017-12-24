SPIED on the STREET! Pre-production Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spotted

The Spies are out there.



Spotted working its way down the freeway in Bowling Green was the all-new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that the company's Corvette factory is located right there in Kentucky. 

Caught in a dark blue — my favorite color, though I don't know if it really works for this vehicle — the ZR1 was equipped with the "high wing," and if I am not mistaken this is the first time we're seeing it applied to the Convertible model. 

It looks a bit ridiculous, no? It definitely works on the coupe, however. 

What do you make of the latest ZR1 clip, Spies?



CANADIANCOMMENTS

@Agent00R. Agree. A wing, medium or high is really hard for any car to pull off well. The Porsche GT3RS manages, but it has a very strong motorsport connection. Corvette also has a steller motorsport history, but being a low, wide car, the wing is a bit hard on the eyes, awful on the convertible IMHO.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 12:13:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent00R

Agree.

Works on the ZR1 coupe though!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 9:50:24 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Love the color. I want one.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 12:13:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Which color, Matt?

I kinda like it in the orange.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 9:50:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I love the blue of the car in the video. Throw on black or DARK gray wheels and I'm there. I despise orange...except on the Sagaris LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2017 10:02:10 PM | | Votes: 1   

