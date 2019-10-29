SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Cadillac Escalade Is Nabbed, AGAIN! This Time In Its Stomping Grounds...

As of late we've really been getting some great tips and photographs coming in from all angles. We greatly appreciate it. Keep them coming!



The latest spy shot is coming to us straight from the lion's den. That's right, home of the Detroit Three — Michigan.



SPIED on the STREET! All-new Cadillac Escalade



Nabbed out in the open right in Fowlerville, which is between Detroit and Lansing, was the next-generation Cadillac Escalade. Covered in camouflage from head-to-toe, it's clear that General Motors is not looking to let any details slip any time soon.



While we've seen the shorter variants before, this all-new pic seems to show the longer Escalade with greater room for storage and its third-row occupants. As of now there's no really great tells. One slight difference I am spotting for the first time, however, is the rear door's shape, which is wider for easier egress/ingress versus simply being a squared-off opening.



Stay tuned for the latest Spy news, right here on AutoSpies.com!





**Special thanks to Harlow Public Relations, LLC.



SPIED on the STREET! All-new Cadillac Escalade









