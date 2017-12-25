SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Infiniti QX50 Gets Nabbed In New York City Traffic — Why The Camo, Guys?

Agent00R submitted on 12/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:21:50 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,174 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As I've noted in previous posts, commuting to and from Manhattan provides me the chance to, first, clear my head and decompress, and, second, enjoy a podcast or two as well as see some cool rides.

Although I know commuting isn't for everyone, it's not a bother to me. 

Most of the time.

That said, I came across something interesting on my way into the office this week. Equipped with camouflage head-to-toe, it was the all-new Infiniti QX50 that debuted at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show just last month. 

While it's not the first time we've seen fully camo'd vehicles after their debut, I found this interesting because the QX50 is doing testing in urban environments. In addition, the same vehicle was spied in high traffic areas in New Jersey — friends sent me pictures. 

I have to admit, it's bigger than I expected it to be. In addition, I really dig its styling. Granted, it was covered up. It has something else working for it over the other Infinitis currently on offer. 

Scope out my snaps below. Please excuse the finger — my bad, Spies!






















SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Infiniti QX50 Gets Nabbed In New York City Traffic — Why The Camo, Guys?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Is this essentially a version of the Pathfinder with better looking clothes?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/25/2017 7:28:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]