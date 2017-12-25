SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Infiniti QX50 Gets Nabbed In New York City Traffic — Why The Camo, Guys?

As I've noted in previous posts, commuting to and from Manhattan provides me the chance to, first, clear my head and decompress, and, second, enjoy a podcast or two as well as see some cool rides. Although I know commuting isn't for everyone, it's not a bother to me.



Most of the time.



That said, I came across something interesting on my way into the office this week. Equipped with camouflage head-to-toe, it was the all-new Infiniti QX50 that debuted at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show just last month.



While it's not the first time we've seen fully camo'd vehicles after their debut, I found this interesting because the QX50 is doing testing in urban environments. In addition, the same vehicle was spied in high traffic areas in New Jersey — friends sent me pictures.



I have to admit, it's bigger than I expected it to be. In addition, I really dig its styling. Granted, it was covered up. It has something else working for it over the other Infinitis currently on offer.



Scope out my snaps below. Please excuse the finger — my bad, Spies!











































