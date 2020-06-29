SPOILED? GM Doesn't Like Resolution Judge Orders In FCA Case, Moves To Replace Him

General Motors filed a request with the Sixth U.

S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow it to continue to pursue civil racketeering charges against Fiat Chrysler on Friday, noting that a previous judge’s solution was not to their liking.

Earlier this week we reported that Judge Paul Borman ordered GM CEO Mary Barra to meet in person and alone with Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to hash out a sprawling, 95-page lawsuit tête-à-tête. The case stems from GM accusing FCA of bribing UAW leaders in order to develop labor contracts that put GM at a disadvantage. Judge Borman sounded straight up sick and tired of the two companies and their bickering on Tuesday.



About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I'd love it if stupid Mary got the suit thrown out of court with a dismissal based on contempt.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/29/2020 10:12:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

