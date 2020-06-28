SPY VIDEO! 2021 BMW M5 Struts Its Stuff On The Nurburgring! A FULL Speed!

Agent001 submitted on 6/28/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:47:06 PM

Views : 832 | Category: Videos

In this video you will see the brand new 640HP BMW M5 CS testing hard on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The CS version of the F90 M5 has more power than the Competition, more aggressive front end and rear with a small CS spoiler.




Car4life1

It’s hilarious BMW even bothers using camo at this point...

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2020 4:51:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

