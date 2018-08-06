SPY vs. SPY: Do YOU Want A HUGE Touchscreen In Your Car OR Do You Want Buttons?

It was only the other day when Agent 001 and I were looking over the 2019 BMW X5. We were observing the vehicle's interior pictures when 001 noted one critical thing:



The screen sitting on top of the center stack was too small.



But how could it be? It's like 12 inches big. 001 wondered: "Why are the automakers fighting giving people what they want?" A Tesla-like screen that rids the cabin of all button-operated controls.



While I will admit I've witnessed people's amazement upon their first glimpse of Tesla's infotainment system, there's also been reports from reviewers — like Consumer Reports — that have noted the screen is a pain to operate. And considering I find myself driving at high speed on my daily commute, I can tell you now that the last thing I want is a touchscreen.



Sure, there's haptic feedback but when you're moving at speed, it's not enough to provide a real indicator of what you're doing as you're trying to keep your eyes focused on the road.



So, I've got to ask: IF given the choice would YOU prefer a HUGE touchscreen and no more buttons on automobile interiors, OR would you rather have a more button-centric layout and a controller a la BMW's iDrive?



What say you, Spies?





