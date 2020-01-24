STARSPIES! The HOTTEST Celebrity Ride Is A WHAT? And Here’s A Few You’d NEVER Think Would Love Them!

Whenever the topic of celebrity cars come up, it's a given you would see a feature on a sportscar, luxury sedan or coupe, or some hot, ridiculously priced SUV like a Lamborghini Urus.



But did you know one of the hottest things they're into right now would probably surprise you?



And what would that be oh great one, 001?



RV'S!!!!



And not just ANY RV's. We're talking beasts that cost easily OVER $1 million...



Will Smith, Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey and many more.



They're so hot that even Porsche has gotten into the game designing a $2m+ rig.



Which got us thinking if we got one how would we outfit it? That's an EASY answer. Just like Ben Affleck did in the movie 'The Accountant'. Haven't seen it? if not, oyu're missing out because although it didn't get a lot of buzz we think it's one of those that will be a classic, if not already.



So is this mega, look how much money I can throw away RV craze here to stay or a fad like Starbucks? ;)



Spies, discuss...







