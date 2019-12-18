STICKER SHOCK: Audi Bumps Q7 Base Price By Over $7000 For 2020 Model Year

For 2020, Audi has a tweaked version of its Q7 SUV. By that, we’re talking about the mid-cycle refresh the automaker unveiled in June 2019. European-spec models went on sale a few months ago, but now we have full disclosure on U.S. versions. Aside from fresh bodywork and interior tech, Q7s bound for North America also get a new turbocharged V6. It comes at a cost however – $60,800 for an entry-level Premium model to be exact, and that doesn’t include $995 for destination charges. For the record, that’s a year-over-year price increase of more than $7,000 for the standard-issue Q7. Ouch, Audi.



Read Article