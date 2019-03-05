STOP THE PRESSES! Wait, THIS All-new Electric Vehicle ISN'T Shooting Out The Lights Saleswise?

I know this will come as a BIG surprise, Spies. But, one of the vehicles that the automotive media has fallen IN LOVE with has been taking a bite of a huge sh!t sandwich.



It was dubbed the Tesla killer. Seriously.



That's right, the all-new Jaguar I-Pace has been having a rough 2019. Only 608 units have been sold this year so far.



Back when the I-Pace hit showroom floors, Agent 001 had told me it was a complete dud. I won't reveal his methods but he learned very quickly that it wasn't going to do good business for Jaguar Land Rover. We're finally seeing the results of what happens when a "meh" product is shipped from a brand that has no juice.



Having said that, we're just a bit curious: What's the NEXT EV that's about to get DUSTED?







The Jaguar I-Pace made headlines at the New York International Auto Show by winning the World Car of the Year Award, as well as the organization's awards for Design of the Year and Green Car of the Year. However, the I-Pace isn't winning where it counts: at the dealership. The Jaguar all-electric crossover SUV has sold just 608 units in the U.S. through March plus another 393 late last year, according to Automotive News. Meanwhile, Tesla has sold an estimated 3,850 Model X crossovers, as tallied by InsideEVs, through the first three months of 2019...



