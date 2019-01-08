STRONG SUV Sales Mask Massive Sedan Decline Of 21% - BMW Sales Up 4.7% In July

BMW brand sales increased 4. 7 percent in July 2019 for a total of 23,015 over the 21,982 vehicles sold in July 2018. The brand’s momentum continued, showing year-over-year sales increases in six straight months.



“Our results over the past several months represent the sustained and consistent growth that has been our goal,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We are pleased that our customers continue to react positively to our new product, both sedans and Sports Activity Vehicles, and credit the strength of our brand, the product we build, and of our dealer network for this success.”



Sales of the all-new BMW 3 Series sedan continues to drive growth (+6.5%) along with the BMW X3 (+32.8%) and BMW X5 (+43.3%) Sports Activity Vehicles. Sales of the first-ever BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle have topped more than 10,000 units in its first five months of availability.



Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, July 2019 July July % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 2019 2018 BMW passenger cars 11,191 14,265 -21.5 95,658 113,017 -15.4 BMW light trucks 11,824 7,717 53.2 83,797 62,351 34.4 TOTAL BMW 23,015 21,982 4.7 179,455 175,368 2.3

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 49 percent in July 2019 vs. July 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020.



MINI Brand Sales For July, MINI USA reported 2,827 vehicles sold, a decrease of 34.2 percent from the 4,296 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,434 vehicles, a decrease of 8.3 percent from July 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,010 vehicles, a decrease of 2.0 percent from July 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,114 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent from July 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,585 vehicles, a decrease of 11.9 percent from July 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, July 2019 Jul-19 July % YTD YTD % 2018 2019 2018 BMW CPO 9,434 10,291 -8.30% 67,094 74,893 -10.40% BMW Total Pre-Owned 20,010 20,410 -2.00% 143,245 144,063 -0.60% MINI CPO 1,114 1,334 -16.50% 7,694 8,034 -4.20% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,585 2,933 -11.90% 17,783 19,177 -7.30%



BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 348 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 148 BMW motorcycle retailers, 123 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.











