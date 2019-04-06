STRONG SUV Sales Pull Volkswagen Ahead 14% In May

Strong full size Atlas SUV and Tiguan Sales Pull Volkswagen sales out of the doldrums and ahead by 14% in May.









atc98092

I seriously considered an e-Golf. Drives great, but the range is just too little for today. I think VW knows that, and have the ID Crozz coming in the next year or so. For now, a PHEV meets my needs.

